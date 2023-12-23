5 hurt in LPG cylinder blast

Ludhiana, December 22
An explosion caused by a LPG cylinder at a house in the Dev Chowk area last night injured five persons. The house owner had set himself on fire due to which the cylinder kept near him got exploded.
The injured include two policemen who had gone to the house after receiving a complaint. They, however, suffered minor injuries only.
A daily wager, Sushil Kumar, came home in an inebriated state on Thursday night and after exchanging arguments with his wife, he pushed his wife and children out of the room and locked himself in it. Later, when the police were called, he set himself afire, which led to an explosion in a LPG cylinder. The explosion also damaged the roof of the victim’s room and two other adjoining rooms, which also inflicted minor injuries to his neighbours Pardeep and Gulshan in the other rooms. Sushil, who suffered serious injuries, was undergoing treatment at a hospital.
