5 illegal constructions razed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, December 27
The Municipal Corporation (MC) razed five illegal commercial buildings being constructed in residential areas on the Jassian road here on Tuesday.
Officials said the civic body had received complaints against illegal constructions and the building inspector had also identified illegal activities in the area, following which a demolition drive was organised on Tuesday.
MS Bedi, head draftsman, MC Zone D, said owners failed to get buildings plans approved from the civic body and commercial buildings were being constructed in residential areas. The building bylaws were being violated at large, due to which the drive was organised by the building branch. The owners have been directed to get the building plans approved and no commercial activity should be taken up in the residential areas, he said.
