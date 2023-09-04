5 injured in clash between parking lot workers, visitors in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 3

Five persons suffered injuries after a clash erupted between workers of a parking lot contractor and visitors outside the AC market here on Sunday evening.

Tension prevailed in the area as people from both sides gathered in a large number after the incident.

Station House Officer (SHO), Kotwali police station, Inspector Gagandeep Singh, said the fight reportedly occurred over the issue of parking fee. The visitors alleged that a parking lot employee was resorting to overcharging which led to arguments and then fight. However, the workers denied the allegations.

“We are investigating claims of both parties, action as per law will be taken against the guilty. CCTV cameras have also captured the incident and footages are being examined. So far, no FIR has been registered,” the SHO said.