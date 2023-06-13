Rs 5 lakh, gold looted; daughter-in-law held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 12

The Dugri police claimed to have resolved a theft case with the arrest of the daughter-in-law of the complainant.

Thirty tola gold jewellery and Rs 5 lakh in cash were allegedly stolen from a house at Phase 1, Urban Estate, Dugri on Monday. The accused has been identified as Vandana (33).

In a complaint to the police, Deep Singh stated that he had gone to sell newspapers on Monday morning with his younger son Hatish Narang. Singh added that he received a call around 7 am from his elder son, Chetan Narang, about the theft.

Deep’s wife Madhu Bala said she had gone for morning walk at a nearby park around 6:30 am. Bala alleged, “The accused broke the lock of the cupboard and stole the cash and jewellery. Valuables, including Rs 5 lakh in cash and 30 tola gold, were found missing from a cupboard.” Chetan claimed that he and his wife were asleep in their room at the time of incident.

According to the police, 10 tola gold, six tola silver, and Rs 4.27 lakh cash had been stolen from the house. The police said they have recovered the stolen cash and jewellery from Vandana, wife of Chetan Narang, and daughter-in-law of the complainant, Deep Singh.