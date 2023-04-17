5 land in police net with 243-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 16

The Police Commissionerate yesterday arrested five persons in separate cases and seized 243 gm of heroin and Rs 1.96 lakh drug money from their possession.

In the first incident, the anti-narcotics cell nabbed a man, identified as Harpreet Singh, of Sahnewal and seized 125 gm of heroin and Rs 2,000 drug money from his possession.

ADCP Rupinder Sran in a statement issued said a naka was laid near Sahnewal for a routine checking where on suspicion the police stopped a motorcycle-borne man for checking. During the frisking of the suspect, heroin was seized. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

In another case, the Model Town police arrested three smugglers with 103 gm of heroin, Rs 1.94 lakh drug money and a motorcycle from their possession. They have been identified as Amandeep Singh of Kot Mangal Singh, Mandeep Singh of New Janta Nagar and Mandeep of Ludhiana.

Investigating officer ASI Gurcharan Singh yesterday a tip-off was received that the suspects were on the way to deliver a huge quantity of heroin to their clients on their motorcycle (bearing registration number PB10GC7988). The police laid a naka near the Dhuri railway lines where their motorcycle was stopped for checking. During frisking, heroin and drug money were seized from them.

After registering a case under the NDPS Act, further probe was launched.

The Haibowal police yesterday also nabbed a woman, Suman, of Haidar Enclave and recovered 15 gm of heroin from her possession. She was arrested from Haidar Enclave by the police. A case has been registered.