5 Ludhiana MC officials felicitated

Ludhiana, August 16

Five officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, were conferred with awards by cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains during district level Independece Day celebrations held at SCD Government College on Tuesday. The awards were given to MC Zonal Commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Singh Sekhon, Superintendent Abdul Sattar, Executive Engineer Ranbir Singh, Fire Station Officer (FSO) Maninder Singh and Senior Assistant Engineer Er Harpal Singh Aujla (deputed in Solid Waste Management division).

