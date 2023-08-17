5 Ludhiana MC officials felicitated

Ludhiana, August 16
Five officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, were conferred with awards by cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains during district level Independece Day celebrations held at SCD Government College on Tuesday. The awards were given to MC Zonal Commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Singh Sekhon, Superintendent Abdul Sattar, Executive Engineer Ranbir Singh, Fire Station Officer (FSO) Maninder Singh and Senior Assistant Engineer Er Harpal Singh Aujla (deputed in Solid Waste Management division).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh
Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...
Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14
The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot
High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats
The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...
Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat
FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC