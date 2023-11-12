5 miscreants booked for looting youngster, abducting minor girl

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 11

The Tibba police yesterday registered a case against five snatchers who looted a youth and then kidnapped his 16-year-old cousin. Next day, the suspects dropped the girl at Machhiwara Sahib here.

The suspects have been identified as Ravi, Sunny and Abhishek, all residents of Bihari colony, and two unidentified persons.

The complainant, Parvej Moria, of Gopal Nagar told the police that on November 5, after picking up his cousin Roshni from her school, they were going to their place on a Honda Activa scooter. When they reached the New Karamsar Colony, five persons came on a motorcycle and a scooter and cornered them.

“The suspects snatched my mobile phone, Rs 5,000 in cash and even key of my scooter. Afterwards, they kidnapped my cousin and took her along. They also threatened me if I reveal about the loot and kidnapping to anyone else, they will kill me,” the complainant alleged.

The next morning his cousin called him by borrowing mobile phone of some stranger and said the suspects dropped her at some isolated place in Machhiwara Sahib. He along with his cousin’s father went to Machhiwara and took her home.

Investigating officer ASI Baljit Singh said after registering a case, further probe was launched and efforts were on to nab the suspects.