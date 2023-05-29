5 mobile phones, tobacco seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 28

A surprise checking in the Central Jail, Ludhiana, led to the seizure of five mobile phones and seven tobacco sachets.

Assistant Superintendent (Jail) Kuldeep Singh said on May 26, he along with jail staff, conducted a surprise checking in the jail and seized two mobile phones from the possession of two inmates. They have been identified as Jatinder Kumar, alias Rohit, and Sahil Jindal. Further, probe into the matter was launched to inquire about sources which facilitated the entry of the cell phones inside the jail.

A case under the Prisons Act was registered against the suspects.

Assistant Superintendent (Jail) Satnam Singh said on May 26, he along with his team, also conducted a checking and scanned the nook and corner of the jail. Even belonging of the inmates were also checked.

During the checking, three mobiles phones and seven tobacco sachets were found lying abandoned on the jail premises. It could be possible that some inmates might have dumped the banned items on the jail premises due to the fear of being caught, he said.

A case under the Prisons Act was registered against the unidentified inmates. After their identification, their names will be added to the FIR.