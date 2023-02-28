5-month-old foetus found dumped on vacant plot

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, February 27

A five-month-old male foetus was found dumped on a vacant plot at Jaspal Bangar village here yesterday. A resident of the village saw the same lying on a vacant plot near his house. The police have registered a case against the unidentified person. No arrest has been made so far in the incident.

Kimti Lal of Jaspal Bangar village informed the Sahnewal police that he saw a five-month old foetus lying on the vacant plot near his house. He suspected that some unidentified woman or her family members might have dumped it on the plot near his residence. He told the police that it seems that someone had tried to dispose of the foetus on the plot.

The Sahnewal police have registered a case under Section 318 of the IPC against the unidentified suspect. No arrest has been made in the case.