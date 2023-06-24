5 months on, recruited teachers yet to be sent to govt schools

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 23

The Education Department on December 16, 2021, had given an advertisement in various sections of media regarding vacancies of master cadre teachers in subjects like maths, science, social studies and English in government schools. As many as 4,161 teachers were to be recruited for this.

Following the entire process, in January 2023, appointment letters were provided to successful candidates and training sessions were held for them. But even after five months, these teachers have not been sent to the schools and posts still lie vacant.

The Government School Teachers’ Union expressed shock over the lackadaisical approach adopted by the government in sending these teachers to the government schools, where the posts are still lying vacant.

The union leaders have requested the state government to provide stations to these teachers and that they be sent there at the earliest so that the students do not suffer.

They further maintained that many of these teachers had been working at private institutions and resigned from their jobs when appointment letters were given to them. However, they are now unemployed as the government has failed to send them to the respective schools/stations.