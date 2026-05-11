5 months on, robbery victim struggles with injuries, suspects have a free run

Nearly five months after a brutal attack left a youth, Aditya Gupta, with severe injuries on one of his legs and almost nearly chopped off fingers, justice remains elusive. Despite the assault and loot occurred in December last year, the Moti Nagar police are yet to identify or apprehend culprits.

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The victim’s ordeal has been compounded by medical hurdles as he was rushed to the Civil Hospital and later to a private hospital after the incident, which referred him to the ESI Hospital, Ludhiana. ESI Hospital expressed its inability to treat the injuries and referred him to the PGI, Chandigarh. Following which, the youth was denied admission to the PGI. Now, the victim’s family is forced to spend Rs 1.5 lakh on his treatment at a private hospital in the city. Frustrated by the lack of progress, the family has condemned the police for their inaction.

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Talking to The Tribune, victim’s uncle Amit said on December 20, 2025, his 21-year-old nephew Aditya Gupta, a resident of Shiv Shakti Enclave, Ludhiana, who works in Hero Cycles, left home in the wee hours on my motorcycle (bearing registration number PB 10KC 1624) for his workplace. When he reached the bridge near Mohan Dai Hospital, three unidentified persons on a motorcycle cornered him on the bridge. Before Aditya could understand anything, they snatched the key of the motorcycle and started beating him mercilessly. They inflicted serious injuries on the victim but fortunately his life was saved.

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Aditya stated in the FIR that “The three youths started beating me up. One of them hit me with a sickle on both my hands and left leg. My three fingers were almost chopped. The robbers then snatched my phone, power bank and about Rs 2,000 in cash and fled on the motorcycle. A passer-by called my family members, who took me to the Civil Hospital.”

Station House Officer (SHO), Moti Nagar police station, inspector Bhupinder Singh, said: “The police would provide justice to the victim. I will check the progress of the case and direct the investigating officer to identify the robbers.”

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Will approach CP for justice, says victim

Aditya said his three fingers were almost chopped off by the robbers and he also suffered a fracture on the leg. “Despite passing of five months, I am yet to recover completely. Even Rs 1.5 lakh was spent by my family members from their own pocket and the tragedy is that the suspects are still enjoying a free run. They are not even identified by the Moti Nagar police. To get justice, I will approach the Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana,” he said.