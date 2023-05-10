5 more contract Corona virus in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, May 9

Five persons tested positive for Covid in Ludhiana district on Tuesday.

Today, the positivity rate was 0.7 per cent and there were 67 active cases in the district. Two patients suffering from Covid are admitted to hospitals.

Those who tested positive today include four persons who were suffering from influenza-like illness and one antenatal care patient.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,14,491 persons have tested positive and 3,027 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Tuesday, 718 samples were sent for testing which include 558 RT-PCR and 160 antigen samples.

Figures

Samples 41,14,821

Positive 1,14,491

Deaths 3,027