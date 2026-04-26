5 more nabbed for opening fire at arhtiya’s shop in Payal

The police arrested five more accused allegedly involved in the firing at an arhtiya’s shop in Payal and an extortion call to the agent, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

They said the accused were arrested in a joint operation by the Khanna and the Ludhiana police.

Advertisement

Earlier, the police arrested two accused in connection with the firing at the shop of Harish Chandar, alias Nonna, in Payal on April 14.

Advertisement

Payal Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harmanpreet Singh and other officials addressed a press conference regarding the arrests on Saturday.

The police recovered five pistols: a .32-bore Zigana, a Glock 9mm, a country-made .30-bore, and two country-made pistol .32-bore. Multiple cartridges were also seized.

Advertisement

According to the police, it came to light during interrogation of Umesh Kumar, who was arrested earlier, that the pistol used to firing at the arhtiya’s shop was given to him by Hardeep Singh, alias Laddi, alias Azad Singh, a resident of Manjali Kalan village. He was then arrested.

With the help of technical and human intelligence, the police arrested three more accused after multiple raids. They were identified as Mohammad Shafiq from Jammu and Kashmir, currently residing in Dehlon here; Mohammad Rafiq, a resident of Dehlon; and Sharif Ali, a resident of Ropar.

The three had harboured accused Hardeep Singh, the police said.

The police then arrested Robin, a resident of Himayumpura village here and recovered the weapons.

Assistant sub-inspector Roshan Lal said Robin confessed to the weapons being supplied by Hardeep Singh.

“While Robin worked as a waiter at weddings and social gatherings, Hardeep was as a bouncer,” the ASI added.

The accused have criminal pasts. Hardeep is facing two cases, including a murder case registered at Samrala in 2022.

Mohd Sadiq is named in an FIR related to a murder case registered at Dehlon in 2020. Robin is facing a case of attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder and putting a person in fear of death or grievous injury to commit extortion.