5 of 28 police stations claim 50% lives in road mishaps

Tribune News Service

Nititn Jain

Ludhiana, April 13

In a shocking revelation, only five of the total 28 police stations in the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate were claiming almost 50 per cent of the total lives lost in road accidents in the industrial and business capital of the state.

It was revealed in a latest study conducted by the Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre (PRSTRC) in association with SAFE (Safety Alliance for Everyone) Society and Centre of Excellence on Road Safety and Traffic Management set up in Ludhiana.

The report of study, ‘Road Safety Assessment of Ludhiana City’, which was published in association with the district civil and police administration, besides the office of the Traffic Advisor of Punjab, was released by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), AS Rai, in the presence of Punjab Traffic Advisor and Director, PRSTRC, Dr Navdeep K Asija, here recently.

Sharing the report with The Tribune, here on Monday, Dr Asija said the study was a detailed macro and micro-level analysis of traffic and road safety scenario in the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate during the past three years between 2019 and 2021 with the data examination done up to the police station level.

He said five of the total 28 police stations falling under the jurisdiction of the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate had claimed a whopping 49.2 per cent of the total lives lost in road accidents from 2019 to 2021.

Among them, only two police stations – Dehlon (14.2 per cent) and Sahnewal (13.2 per cent) – had alone accounted for 27.4 per cent fatalities while the other three police stations – Focal Point (7.6 per cent), Division 6 and Salem Tabri (7.1 per cent each) – had contributed for 21.8 per cent of the road mishap deaths in the past three years.

While Dehlon had claimed the maximum of 142 lives in the accidents, Sahnewal had remained the second most deadly police station with 131 road mishap deaths from 2019 to 2021. As many as 994 persons had lost their lives while 557 others had sustained serious injuries and 232 minor in 1,381 mishaps reported in the commissionerate between 2019 and 2021.

While the maximum of 377 deaths had been recorded in 2021, another 357 and 260 fatalities had been reported during 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Enforcement plan on anvil, says ADGP Rai

“Based on the known pattern of traffic flow and road collisions, the police would plan month-by-month enforcement calendars and manpower deployment. Keeping in view such indicators, the effective zero tolerance micro level enforcement strategy would be put in place for the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate,” said AS Rai, ADGP (Traffic)