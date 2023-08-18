5 of interstate weapon supply gang held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 17

The Khanna police claimed to have busted another interstate weapon supply gang and arested five of its members. The police also recovered four pistols of .32 bore from the gang members.

The suspects have been identified as Bikram Singh (20) of Parigari village in Tarn Taran, Daljit Singh (19) of Baba Deep Singh Colony, Amritsar, Jashandeep Singh (19) of Amritsar, Jashanpreet Singh (18) of Parigari, Tarn Taran, and Vapinder Singh (19) of Kharoli, Madhya Pradesh. Vapinder has a criminal past as he was arested by the Madhya Pradesh Police under the Arms Act in the past.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Amneet Kondal, Superintendent of Police, Investigation, Pragya Jain and DSP Pawanjit addressed a press conference regarding the matter on Thursday.

The SSP said a special drive was recently launched by the district police to nab criminals supplying weapons in the state. Under the drive, on August 4, a team of the Doraha police station was present at the Punjab PUNSUP godown from where, acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Bikram Singh, Daljeet Singh, Jashandeep Singh and Jashanpreet Singh. A .32 bore pistol was seized from them.

Kondal said during questioning, the suspects admitted that they had procured the weapon from

from Vapinder Singh of MP. On August 7, Vapinder was also nominated in the already registered case. After obtaining his arrest warrant from the court, a raid was conducted in MP and Vapinder was arrested on August 13 and three more .32 bore pistols were seized from him.

Arrest of MP supplier may lead police to big supplier

SSP Amneet Kondal said arrest of the MP-based weapon supplier may give leads to the police about big suppliers of illegal weapons. The nabbed suspect, a youngster, had been supplying weapons to Punjab for a long time.

The four other arrested suspects, also youngsters, had brought the weapon to exert influence on others. So far, no criminal record of the three Punjab-based suspects came to the fore.