5 of vehicle thieves’ gang held

Ludhiana, August 31

The Police Division 8 claimed to have busted a gang of vehicle thieves and arrested five of its members. The police also recovered 10 stolen two-wheelers from the gang members.

The accused have been identified as Simran Singh of Mehatpur, Jalandhar, Manjit Singh of Sidhwan Bet, Jaskaran Singh of Sidhwan Bet, Lakhwinder Singh and Onkar Singh.

ADCP Shubham AggarwaL, ACP Harish Behl and SHO inspector Neeraj Chaudhary addressed a press conference regarding the matter.

The police said a tip-off was received that Jaskaran and Lakhwinder were running a gang of vehicle thieves and they had stolen many vehicles in the recent past, adding that acting on the tip-off a raid was conducted at the specific place from where initially both of them were arrested. Later on their disclosures, three of their aides were also nabbed. The questioning of the suspects also led to the recovery of 10 stolen motorcycles.

Three of the accused also have a notorious past. Jaskaran is facing two cases of drug and liquor smuggling registered at the Mehatpur and Jagraon police stations. Lakhwinder is facing three cases, including theft and fighting. Manjit is facing a murder case registered at Sidhwan Bet in the past.

SHO Neeraj said the accused used to steal vehicles by using fake keys. Further probe was on to identify the real owners of the recovered motorcycles so that the same could be handed over to them as per law.

