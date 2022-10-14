5 residents booked in two fraud cases

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 13

Balwant Kumar, his brother Sanjay Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, all residents of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, and Dinesh Kumar of Bajwa Nagar, have been booked by the police under Sections 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC for fabrication of documents and criminal conspiracy.

In this regard, Ashok Kumar, a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, had lodged a complaint with the police that his brothers Balwant Kumar and Sanjay Kumar, along with their accomplices, had forged and fabricated documents to usurp a house constructed on a 220 sq-yard land in Kucha Beli Ram, which was owned by his late grandfather Ram Lubhaya.

Ashok alleged that the suspects had got the property transferred in their name on the basis of false and fabricated documents after the death of his grandfather.

In the other incident, the police have booked Santosh, a resident of Dai Ahata, Brown Road, under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC on the complaint of Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Shanti Vihar, Bhamian Kalan. The complainant said the suspect had struck a deal with him for the sale of her house in Shanti Vihar for Rs 16 lakh.

“The suspect took Rs 1 lakh from me on the promise of getting a bank loan against the mortgage of the said house, which she failed to do. She also refused to return the money,” he said.