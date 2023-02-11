5 roadside vendors arrested

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 10

To solve the problem of traffic chaos near Clock Tower and on the railway road, the city police yesterday arrested five roadside vendors.

The arrested vendors have been identified as Rahul Oberoi of Amarjit colony, Rajpal of Meena Bazaar, Ashok Kumar of Daba Cut, Sonu Kumar of Chitti colony and Sonu Gautam of Arya mohalla.