5 smugglers nabbed, heroin recovered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 1

The district police have nabbed five smugglers and recovered heroin from their possession.

The CIA staff today nabbed a smuggler, identified as Santokh Singh Sonu, resident of Maniawal village, and recovered 20 gram of heroin from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

Sub-Inspector Chamkor Singh said he was nabbed on suspicion.

In another case, the Sidhwan Bet police today nabbed Rajinder Singh, alias Raju, resident of Akkuwal village, and recovered 15 gram of heroin from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Jarnail Singh said Rajinder Singh was nabbed from Akkuwal village where he was stopped for checking on suspicion. During his frisking, the heroin was recovered.

In another case, the Raikot police yesterday nabbed three smugglers and recovered 110 mg of heroin from them. The arrested smugglers are Sukhwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh and Jagdeep Singh, residents of Halwara. A woman smuggler, Soni, resident of Burj Hari Singh, who used to supply heroin to the nabbed smugglers, is yet to be arrested.

Investigating officer ASI Gulab Singh said secret information was received that Soni was a big heroin smuggler and she had been supplying heroin to Sukhwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh and Jagdeep Singh for long time.

After getting information about the whereabouts of the three accused, a police party conducted a raid and nabbed them with drugs.

The ASI said now in further questioning of the accused, the whereabouts of the woman heroin supplier would be enquired and she would be arrested.