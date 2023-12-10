5 stolen vehicles seized, man held

Ludhiana, December 9
The Ludhiana police nabbed Harpreet Singh of Jassian and recovered five stolen motorcycles from him.
ADCP Rupinder Sran said during a routine checking on GT Road, a biker was stopped for checking. His motorcycle was found to be stolen. He was booked in a theft case and later, four more stolen motorcycles were seized from him.
