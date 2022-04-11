5 travel agents booked for Rs 44-lakh fraud in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 10

The police on Saturday registered two fraud cases against five travel agents. The accused had duped two persons of Rs 44 lakh.

In the first case, the police booked travel agent Vipan Mahajan and his sons Piyush Mahajan and Manik Mahajan of Dream Visa, Feroze Gandhi Market.

In a complainant to the police, Gagandeep Singh said the trio had promised to send his wife abroad and in lieu they had taken Rs 35 lakh. They had assured that visa would come in a few months but they failed to arrange visa. Now they also refused to return the money.

Investigating officer ASI Gurcharan Singh said the accused are yet to be arrested in the case.

In the second case, the police booked Manuel Joseph of Iyali Kalan and Ravi Ashok of Banglore for committing a travel fraud of Rs 9 lakh with Surjit Singh of Dhuri, Sangrur.

Surjit Singh complained to the police that last year the accused had promised to send his daughter Amandeep Kaur to Canada and for that they had taken Rs 9 lakh from him. Now over a year has passed and the accused failed to arrange visa. He had also requested the accused to return his money but they refused.

Investigating officer ASI Kamaljit Singh said after registering a case further probe has been launched.