5 trucks carrying ration flagged off

Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 26
Five trucks carrying ration for langar to be organised at Baba Amarnath Dham and Baltal in Jammu and Kashmir were flagged off at the Shree Ram Mandir and the Grain Market in the local town today.
Ahmedgarh DSP Davinder Singh Sandhu and SDM Harbans Singh flagged off the trucks. Shree Ram Mandir Chairman and former councillor Deepak Sharma chaired the function held to felicitate contributors and facilitators.
The convener of the project, Chandan Baba, said activists from various social and religious organisations in the town had contributed ration required for organising langar at the shrine, besides medicine, mattresses and quilts for pilgrims. The langar will commence on July 1, said the organisers.
