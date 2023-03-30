5 women test +ve for Covid-19

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 29

On Wednesday, five women from the district tested positive for Covid-19.

One of them was a 25-year-old woman from Sua Road, Lohara, who allegedly tried to die by suicide. When she was rushed to a hospital, her Covid-19 test came out positive.

The other four persons are a 65-year-old woman of Manki village, 18-year-old woman of Mahadev Nagar, 65-year-old woman of Rurka and 58-year-old woman of Lehra.