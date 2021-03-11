5-year jail in rape case

Ludhiana, August 20
The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg has convicted Ashok Kumar of Amarpura, here, in a rape case of a 32-year-old woman.
He was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for five years. He has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 55,000. The court said Rs 40,000 out of this amount would be paid as compensation to the victim.
The court held that the prosecution had proved the charges levelled against the accused beyond any doubt.
Additional Public Prosecutor SS Haider said a case against the accused was registered on July 7, 2021, at the Division No 2 police station on the statement of the victim.
The complainant had told the police that she was known to the accused prior to her marriage. After her marriage with another person, the accused started blackmailing her on the pretext that he would show their old photos and videos to her husband. He also sexually assaulted her several times.
The accused pleaded false implication during the trial. The court, however, after appreciating the evidence on record, found him guilty and sentenced accordingly.
