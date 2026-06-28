5-year-old karate prodigy from Ludhiana wins maiden International medal

At just five years of age, karate prodigy Mehreen Kaur, who hails from the district, clinched her maiden international medal.

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She won the silver medal at the 25th Milo International Karate Championship, being held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from June 25 to 28.

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Around 2,000 karatekas from 18 countries are participating in the tournament.

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Mehreen, a student of LKG at Sri Ram Global School, South City, was among the youngest to compete at the tournament and punched well above her age to secure a podium finish, underlining her immense potential.

Talking to The Tribune over a phone call, her coach Lalita Rani said Mehreen took up karate only a year ago, which makes her achievement even more remarkable. “Training for nearly two-and-a-half hours every day, the youngster has shown exceptional discipline and determination to rise rapidly through the ranks,” she added.

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With the silver medal, Mehreen’s tally across district, state, national and international competitions stands at five medals.

Mehreen’s parents, Rajanjeet Singh and Sandeep Kaur, said they introduced her to sports to channel her energy positively and prevent excessive screen time.

Coach Lalita credited Mehreen’s dedication, unwavering family support and consistent training for the achievement, expressing confidence she has the ability to win many more honours for India on the global stage.