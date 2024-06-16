5-year-old raped by shopkeeper in Khanna

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 15

A shocking incident of rape involving a five-year-old girl has come to light at Bija village in Khanna. The shopkeeper lured the innocent girl with toffee, took her to the bathroom inside the shop and allegedly raped her.

When the girl went home, bleeding started from her private part. She then told her mother about the incident. Following this, she was taken to the Civil Hospital for a medical examination and the police were informed.

The Khanna Sadar police on Saturday registered a case against the accused shopkeeper and arrested him. The accused has been identified as 34-year-old Kuldeep Singh.

The victim’s mother said that she used to buy household items from Kuldeep Singh's shop. Late on Friday evening, the accused lured the girl with toffee, took her to the bathroom of the shop and allegedly raped her.

