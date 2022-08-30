5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 29

Ignoring a large number of permanent encroachments and also temporary ones, the Municipal Corporation has failed to organise any meeting of the anti-encroachment monitoring committee in the city after 2017. The committee was especially formed for the prevention of encroachments in the city.

During the hearing in the writ petition number 4886 of 2003, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had given strict orders for the prevention of encroachments in the city in future. The Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, had then given directions to the civic body to form a monitoring committee to keep a check on encroachments.

Notably, the last meeting of the monitoring committee was held nearly five years ago when officials of the corporation’s Tehbazari wing and a committee member had entered into heated arguments over the issue of temporary roadside encroachments. After that the civic body did not organise any such meeting despite the fact that many encroachment issues highlighted by committee members are still pending.

A member of the committee, Col JS Brar (retd) said: “The monitoring committee was formed to keep a check on new encroachments and removal of existing encroachments. Meetings of the committee were supposed to be held every month. However, the civic body failed to call any meeting during the past nearly five years. I have already moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court as the departments concerned failed to remove major encroachments.”

Col Brar said an encroached public street in BRS Nagar was not constructed despite the matter being repeatedly highlighted in the meetings of the committee. In 2019, an audio clip allegedly of a then minister ‘threatening’ an official had gone viral as the official wanted to move ahead to get the public street constructed.

A number of encroachments were also removed with the efforts of the members of the committee. Another member of the panel Rohit Sabharwal had also raised the matter regarding “non-compliance to the directions issued by the DC” as no meeting of the monitoring committee was held after 2017. Sabharwal said no meeting was being called even now.

Issues related to encroachments under areas of the MC, Ludhiana Improvement Trust and other departments were usually raised in meetings of the committee.

Around three years ago, MC officials had claimed that they would take legal advice on the matter that whether the meetings were to be continued in future or not. But, the committee members wanted that the meetings should be held every month to prevent new encroachments and remove existing ones.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said she would look into the matter.