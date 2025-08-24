5 youths nabbed after exchange of fire at Sidhwan Bet, hand grenade, pistol seized

Taking a major action against organised crime, the Ludhiana rural police have arrested five youths after exchange of fire at Sidhwan Bet near Jagraon on Saturday evening and seized a hand grenade (suspected to be live) and a .32 bore pistol from their possession. The preliminary questioning of the suspects disclosed that they could have used the grenade to attack some bakery in Nakodar district in Jalandhar. Police investigation was on to verify the fact. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ludhiana rural, Ankur Gupta; Superintendent of Police Harkamal Kaur, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Detective) Inderjit Singh and other police officials supervised the operation.

The SSP told The Tribune that the police team had received a tip-off that five persons travelling in a black Scorpio-N (bearing registration number Punjab 46AM 9116) were carrying a live hand grenade and they had plans to use the same in Nakodar. The police party followed the lead and started chasing the SUV. Near Jandi village in Sidhwan Bet when police vehicles were chasing the SUV, suspects hit their vehicle with a tree. As the police officials took positions, the suspects opened fire at them and a bullet grazed through the turban of ASI Balwinder Singh from the CIA. “In their self-defence, one of our cops also fired and a bullet hit the leg of Amjid Masih. Later, the suspects tried to flee but the police overpowered them and arrested them. The injured suspect was sent to a hospital in ambulance,” the SSP said.

The arrested suspects were identified as Arjun Singh, alias Taj (18), a resident of Mugal Chak Gill village; Amjid Masih, alias Benny (22), Sajan (18), both residents of Kakka Kandiala village, Tarn Taran; Balraj Singh (22), a resident of Pandori Gola village, Tarn Taran; and Manpreet Singh of Mugal Chak Gill village, Tarn Taran, (20).

Later during the search of their SUV, a grenade and a illegal weapon were recovered. The grenade was reportedly being possessed by Arjun. It was suspected to be live and a bomb disposal squad was called to verify its status, Gupta said.

“Though preliminary probe has found that the suspects had plans to throw the grenade at some place in Nakodar but nothing is confirmed yet as further probe can only unveil the motive of possessing grenade. There is a possibility that the suspects might be going to deliver the grenade to some other persons in the area. Nothing could be said at this moment, the police would unearth whosoever gang was behind it and what was the motive of possessing a deadly grenade,” maintained Gupta.

DSP (Detective) Inderjit Singh said it would be too early to reveal for which gang the suspects were working for. The police probe would find out the reason of possessing the grenade. So far, a case under the Arms Act and Explosives Act was registered against them and soon, the police will reveal more about the conspiracy or plans of the gang.

Person was guiding them online

Police sources confirmed that the five suspects were being guided by a person through a Snapchat ID. The technical team of the police is already on the job to trace the ID. Even mobile phones seized from the suspects had also given major leads to the police about persons operating in their (suspects’) backend. Soon, the police may make major disclosures.