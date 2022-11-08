5 yrs on, sewage woes not resolved, vacant plots turn ponds in Ward 2

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 7

Though residents have been complaining about overflowing sewage and accumulation of dirty water in vacant plots at Sanyas Nagar and nearby areas in Ward 2 for the past around five years, the Municipal Corporation (MC) is yet to wake up from its slumber. Some of the low-lying vacant plots, which are below the road level, in the residential area are turning into ponds of filthy water.

Fix faulty sewerage system: area residents

Amid the unsanitary conditions and accumulated stinking water in the plots, threat of any disease outbreak cannot be ignored. The residents said they had raised the matter before the civic body and elected representatives as well but to no avail. They demanded that the faulty sewerage system must be fixed without any further delay.

A resident, Santosh, said: “There is no relief from the poor sewerage system in the area that often remains choked, resulting in sewage overflows in streets of Sanyas Nagar, Bajrang Vihar and surrounding areas. The plots are turning into dirty ponds. We are forced to live under miserable conditions. Nobody is ready to hear our voice.”

A young man, Rohit, said, “A few plots located next to my house remain flooded with sewage the whole year as the issue has not been resolved despite our repeated demands. A private school is also located near my house and school teachers had raised the matter earlier too. It is difficult to live under such poor conditions. The accumulated sewage in plots stink badly. We demand from the state government to direct the civic body to find out a permanent solution to the problem.”

The then MLA from Ludhiana East Sanjay Talwar had in 2021 stated that the sewerage system was not laid in a proper manner in the past there. He had said when a sewerage disposal unit was run, sewer lines in Sanyas Nagar get cleared but sewers start overflowing in other areas. If the disposal is not run, Sanyas Nagar sewer lines start overflowing.

The present MLA from Ludhiana East, Daljeet Singh Grewal, said they would take required steps to find out a permanent solution to the years’ old sewerage-related issue in Sanyas Nagar and nearby areas. He also gave directions to MC officials to get the sewerage lines cleaned.

MC’s Executive Engineer Pardeep Saluja said steps would be taken to get the problem resolved soon.

Meanwhile, the Sanyas Nagar residents also complained about poor lifting of garbage and waste collection from houses in the area. They said many street lights were also non-functional in the area.