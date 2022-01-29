50 boxes of illicit liquor seized, 3 held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 28

The city police have nabbed three persons and seized 50 boxes of illicit liquor and three cars from them.

A case was registered against Sukhdeep Singh of New Janta Nagar, Nikhil Bagga of Janta Nagar and Paramjit Singh of Daba. The police said they were nabbed following a tip-off. One of the smugglers, Jaspreet Singh Sahil, had managed to give the slip to the police party. —