50 cases settled at 'Rahat Camps'

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 3

Continuing with the drive to provide speedy justice to residents seeking cops intervention, police station level ‘Rahat Camps’ were organised for the redressal of long-pending complaints.

Over 50 pending cases were settled with mutual consent of aggrieved parties through arbitrations undertaken at police stations concerned under the supervision of cops not below the rank of the circle officer.

Besides helping complainants and defendants avoid longer and expensive legal recourse for settling their disputes, the initiative is expected to help cops spare time and energy for fighting against social evils and preventing crime in their respective beats.

The SSP, Malerkotla, Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal, said, “Having observed that a large number of cases are pending, which could be resolved through arbitration by our officers, the Police Department has launched a unique concept under the banner of ‘Rahat Camp’. This drive will now be organised periodically whenever need arises,” the SSP said while claiming that more than 50 cases were recommended for the final settlement through the novel system for the redressal of various disputes.

“Camps are being supervised by gazetted rank officers and Station House Officers concerned. The cases are solved on the spot after pleas of both parties are heard by the police personnel,” the SSP added.

The Mandi Ahmedgarh DSP, Harvinder Singh Cheema, said cops led by the SHO Sadar, Sanjiv Kapoor, and the SHO City, Arashpreet Kaur Grewal, had resolved 14 out of 17 cases, which came up for hearing today. —