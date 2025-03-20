50 civic bodies pledge support to anti-drug campaign

Office-bearers and activists of 50 civic bodies pledged support for the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign launched by the administration. An oath was taken in response to an appeal made by legislator Mohammad Jamil Ur Rahman and government personnel, led by Patiala DIG Mandeep Singh Sidhu, SSP Gagan Ajit Singh and Ahmedgarh SDM during the concluding session of a district-level function at Kothala village near here on Tuesday.

Convener of the function, SDM Harbans Singh, said delegates of over 50 panchayats had resolved to support the crusade launched against the menace of drug abuse by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav.

“Although almost all panchayats of the district claimed to have launched a campaign to spread awareness about the causes and consequences of drug addiction, at least 50 delegates presented written resolutions to support the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign,” said Harbans, adding that the sarpanches and panches had also announced they would not vouch for those involved in drug peddling.

Acknowledging the efforts being made by police personnel to break narcotics supply chains, DIG Mandeep Singh Sidhu said a number of addicts had since been persuaded to shun drugs.

Sidhu called upon residents, including office-bearers and activists of various organisations, to join the crusade launched by the Punjab Police against peddlers and save the future generations.

SSP Gagan said the target to make Malerkotla drug-free could not be achieved without the support of locals.

MLA Mohammad Jamil Ur Rahman said the campaign launched by the government against drug abuse had emerged as the most acceptable movement. “Fortunately, residents of the state have comprehended the genuineness of the government behind this coercive initiative against drug peddlers and they have started coming forward to support the fight against the menace,” said Rahman.