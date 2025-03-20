DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / 50 civic bodies pledge support to anti-drug campaign

50 civic bodies pledge support to anti-drug campaign

Office-bearers and activists of 50 civic bodies pledged support for the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign launched by the administration. An oath was taken in response to an appeal made by legislator Mohammad Jamil Ur Rahman and government personnel, led by...
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 04:56 AM Mar 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sarpanches and panches at Kothala village near Ahmedgarh on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Office-bearers and activists of 50 civic bodies pledged support for the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign launched by the administration. An oath was taken in response to an appeal made by legislator Mohammad Jamil Ur Rahman and government personnel, led by Patiala DIG Mandeep Singh Sidhu, SSP Gagan Ajit Singh and Ahmedgarh SDM during the concluding session of a district-level function at Kothala village near here on Tuesday.

Convener of the function, SDM Harbans Singh, said delegates of over 50 panchayats had resolved to support the crusade launched against the menace of drug abuse by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav.

“Although almost all panchayats of the district claimed to have launched a campaign to spread awareness about the causes and consequences of drug addiction, at least 50 delegates presented written resolutions to support the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign,” said Harbans, adding that the sarpanches and panches had also announced they would not vouch for those involved in drug peddling.

Advertisement

Acknowledging the efforts being made by police personnel to break narcotics supply chains, DIG Mandeep Singh Sidhu said a number of addicts had since been persuaded to shun drugs.

Sidhu called upon residents, including office-bearers and activists of various organisations, to join the crusade launched by the Punjab Police against peddlers and save the future generations.

Advertisement

SSP Gagan said the target to make Malerkotla drug-free could not be achieved without the support of locals.

MLA Mohammad Jamil Ur Rahman said the campaign launched by the government against drug abuse had emerged as the most acceptable movement. “Fortunately, residents of the state have comprehended the genuineness of the government behind this coercive initiative against drug peddlers and they have started coming forward to support the fight against the menace,” said Rahman.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper