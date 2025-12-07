DT
Home / Ludhiana / 50 docs awarded advance course certificates at NMC convocation

50 docs awarded advance course certificates at NMC convocation

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:09 AM Dec 07, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Doctors at the 6th convocation of National Medical Commission at Christian Medical College, Ludhiana.
The sixth convocation of National Medical Commission (NMC) was organised by the NMC Nodal Centre, Christian Medical College, Ludhiana. Dr Rajeev Sharma, Controller of Examinations, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, was the chief guest and awarded Advance Course in Medical Education (ACME) certificates to 50 doctors from various medical colleges from Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.

Dr Sharma informed the gathering that examination reforms have taken place as many doctors are now trained in advanced courses on assessment in medical courses. Dr William Bhatti, Director, CMC, Ludhiana, introduced the chief guest.

Dr Jeyaraj Pandian, principal, CMC, Ludhiana, extended a warm welcome all the delegates. Dr Dinesh Badyal, vice-principal (Medical Education) and convener, NMC Nodal Centre, informed that the ACME course is of six months duration and two batches are enrolled in each year.

Dr Anjali Jain, co-convener, NMC Nodal Centre and in-charge, ACME course, informed that along with convocation, a CME workshop is being held to train all the awarded doctors in the topic ‘Objective Structured Clinical Examination’ (OSCE) in competency-based medical education and digital OSCEs.

The digital platform was provided to all doctors who acted as examiners for the OSCE set-up in hand on workshops with doctors marking students on the checklist on their phones/iPads/tabs. Resource faculty included Dr Badyal, Dr Anjali Jain, Dr Pamela Jeyaraj, Dr Christina George and Dr Ajay Kumar. Ten dental students were awarded for securing distinction in pharmacology.

