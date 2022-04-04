50% increase in paediatric orthopaedic cases: Doc

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, April 3

Covid has cast a long time affect on every individual and children are not an exception.

Since schools were shut for almost two years, it led to decrease in physical activity as the screen time was also increased. During the pandemic, paediatric orthopaedic cases have increased by 50 per cent and poor posture has to be blamed for most of the cases. Now that schools have reopened and children will be going to school regularly, they need to be cautious about their posture while siting in classrooms.

‘Kids should maintain correct posture at school’ An orthopaedic specialist, Dr Manik Goel, said now that children have started going to school, they should maintain a correct posture while siting in the classroom. “Back of the child should touch the chair and should be well supported. Always sit in a vertical position and should not lean forward. Good posture also allows the child to concentrate,” he said.

Dr Shubhang Aggarwal, orthopaedic and robotic joint replacement surgeon, NHS Hospital, said he had been seeing a lot of paediatric orthopaedic cases such as excruciating pain in neck and back in his OPD. He said such issues had seen a rise by almost 50 per cent.

The doctor pointed out that the bad body posture was the culprit for the substantial increase in multiple skeletal issues in children.

“Increased screen exposure in children has not only made them physically unwell but also it’s affecting their mental health. It has been seen that the children suffering from neck and back issues mostly have wrong sitting postures coupled with almost no physical activity. Paediatric musculoskeletal issues have risen due to lack of activity, poor posture during online classes. A lot of children are overweight, have lack of stamina, going through anxiety and attention deficit disorder. Parents should come up with ways to engage their child in studies and also physical activities, said Dr Shubhang Aggarwal.

In the past, cases of neck and back stiffness were observed in working adults but now, a lot of children are experiencing the same, he said.

“Earlier, when children used to come up with orthopaedic issues, we used to stress on the need for comfortable footwear and mattress. But, with the pandemic-related paediatric issues, we advise to them to use ergonomic chairs,” Dr Goel added.