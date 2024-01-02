Rs 50-lakh RT-PCR lab at Civil Hospital in city gathers dust

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, January 1

As the number of Covid-19 cases rise across the country, states have been asked to ramp up testing. However, the RT-PCR lab at the Civil Hospital lies non-operational because of a pending approval from the designated authority. Presently, samples are being sent to Patiala for testing.

The RT-PCR lab was set up during the pandemic in order to avoid the hassle of sending samples to Patiala or Chandigarh, and reduce the turnaround time for the reports. Unfortunately, the wait for the RT-PCR lab seems to have become never-ending. The lab was expected to begin operations in July 2022, more than a year later than expected, but is yet to see the light of day.

The RT-PCR lab at the Civil Hospital has the required machinery and staff but awaits approval from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Despite spending Rs 50 lakh on setting up this lab, the testing has failed to kick-start due to the pending approval.

“Currently, we are sending samples to Patiala for testing. Once the lab gets the necessary approval, the samples will be evaluated in Ludhiana itself,” said district epidemologist, Dr Sheetal Narang.

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the health infrastructure was being upgraded in the district and he would ensure that the lab becomes operational at the earliest.

Real-time reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) is a nuclear derived method for detecting the presence of specific genetic material in any pathogen including viruses.