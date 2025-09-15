DT
PT
Home / Ludhiana / 50 teachers felicitated on Hindi Diwas in Ahmedgarh

50 teachers felicitated on Hindi Diwas in Ahmedgarh

Our Correspondent
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 05:59 AM Sep 15, 2025 IST
Teachers with their awards at Ahmedgarh.
Fifty teachers from various schools were felicitated for their outstanding performance in promoting Hindi as the national language, besides diligently teaching their respective subjects.

The main function for Hindi Diwas was organised by an international service organisation at the MGMN Senior Secondary School in Ahmedgarh, where the felicitated teachers vowed to dedicate their lives to transforming the lives of their students and contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.

They undertook a pledge to continue learning the latest trilingual techniques of teaching to educate students of their respective institutions to match global standards.

Bipan Sethi presided over the function and Viney Goyal was the chief guest at the event. Assistant Governor Surinder Pal Sofat, Councillor Deepak Sharma, past president Venu Gopal Sharma, Sahil Tayal, Rahul Maini and past AG Avtar Krishan Sharma distributed awards among the felicitated teachers.

