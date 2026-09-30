50 tola gold stolen from house by two posing as locksmiths in Ludhiana

Thieves posing as locksmiths entered a house in the Model Town area of Ludhiana on the pretext of repairing a lock and key and decamped with around 50 tolas of gold from the residence of a former chartered accountant (CA). After committing the crime, the suspects fled on a bicycle without even collecting Rs 150 repair charges. The Model Town police have registered a case against the unidentified persons who are said to be uncle-nephew and begun scrutinising the CCTV camera footage of the area.

Complainant Kanchan Dhir told the police that on September 27 she and her family members were present at the house. They had got the main gate of the house painted about 20 days ago, due to which the lock of the gate was not working properly. In the morning, when her husband Suresh Kumar was standing outside the house, a person riding a bicycle came and claimed that he could repair keys and locks. Her husband called him inside to fix the lock of the main gate.

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The suspect started fixing the same and said the key was not working properly due to the paint stuck inside. He asked her husband to bring all keys in the house, after which the latter gave him several keys of the house. The key of our main almirah was also given to the suspect in which our gold and silver ornaments were kept.

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“Though the suspect fixed the main gate key but damaged the almirah key. He said he would come and fix the same the next day. On September 28, the man along with his associate came to our house and went into the room where the almirah is placed to fix the key. My husband and our caretaker Aman both went inside the room, she said.

“My husband being elderly, started sitting in the other room and resting. The man who sent the caretaker out for water on the pretext of doing so and the other person had big black bags and kept sitting in the room for a long time fixing the key. In our almirah, our ancestral, inherited, gifted and purchased ornaments weighing around 50 tolas, valued at over Rs 80 lakh, were kept. After 30 minutes, they came and started demanding money. We asked them to show us that the problem was fixed or not but they kept on arguing with us. Following which, they took their bags and left the house on their bicycles. Afterwards, we opened the almirah and locker and checked the same. We found that the gold weighing 40 tolas and more in our locker was missing,” the house owner said.

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The complainant said they also searched streets and roads near the house to find them but they could not trace them. Both suspects fled without taking the Rs 150 labour charge.

A police official said the CCTV footage of the suspects was collected and a probe was on to identify them.