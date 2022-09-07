50 units of blood collected

Our Correspondent

Raikot, September 6

Office-bearers and activists of local units of the Journalists’ Association and the JCI organised a blood donation camp at the Municipal Council Office.

Teams of doctors from the blood bank at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana collected 50 units of blood on the occasion.

Convener of the project, Jaspal Singh Kutba, said enthusiasts led by Sushil Kumar and Jaswant Singh donated blood keeping in view the scarcity of the vital fluid at majority of blood banks due to decline in voluntary donation for various reasons. Doctors led by Dr Arshpreet Kaur called upon office bearers and activists of social organisations of the region to come forward for the help of ailing humanity and organise events where donors could donate blood for the needy patients.