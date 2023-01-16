50-yr-old neighbour arrested for rape attempt on minor

Ludhiana, January 15
The city police today nabbed a 50-year-old man who attempted to rape a four-year-old girl at Alamgir. The suspect is a neighbour of the victim.
The suspect has been identified as Lashmi Yadav, a native of UP, at present residing at Bala Ji Da Vehra (a common place where migrants live) at Alamgir here.
The complainant, the girl’s father, told the police that on the evening of January 13 when he was inside his room and his daughter was playing outside, the suspect, who is our neighbour, forcibly took the child into his room.
When he heard the screams of his daughter, he went to the spot and was shocked to see that the suspect was attempting to violate his daughter. After seeing him, the suspect fled the spot. Afterwards, he raised an alarm and informed the neighbours about the incident.
The complainant said later, he lodged a complaint at the Dehlon police station where the police yesterday registered a rape case against the suspect.
ASI Sulakhan Singh said after registering a case, raids were conducted at the whereabouts of the suspect and he was apprehended.
