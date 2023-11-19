500 attend alumni meet at GADVASU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 18

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised ‘Alumni Meet-2023’. More than 500 participants from diverse backgrounds, including veterinary, fisheries, dairy sciences and bio-technology, attended the event.

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development and Food Processing, Government of Punjab was the chief guest and inaugurated the meet.

An interactive and entertaining game session was organised for the attendees, which was enjoyed by all.Veterinary Officers Dr Rana Preet Gill and Dr Veer Sukhwant recited songs.

#Agriculture