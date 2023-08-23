500 daily visitors at Ludhiana district’s de-addiction centres, opioid assisted treatment clinics

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 22

Once known as ‘Manchester of India’, Ludhiana now seems to have attained the dubious distinction of being an illegal drug trade hotspot.

The worsening drug menace is evident from the footfall at drug de-addiction centres and outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics in the district.

Official figures available with The Tribune show that an average of 500 addicts visit the de-addiction centres and outpatient opioid assisted treatment clinics in the district on a daily basis. The district has three government-run drug de-addiction centres, 46 outpatient opioid assisted treatment clinics and one rehabilitation centre. Besides, 34 de-addiction centres and five rehabilitation centres are being run by private agencies.

As per the Health Department’s data, 19,660 addicts visited government-run de-addiction centres while outpatient opioid assisted treatment clinics saw 18,257 OPD registrations across the district between April and June.

As many as 90 patients in a critical state were admitted for treatment to the de-addiction centres while another 60 were taken in for IPD treatment at the lone rehabilitation centre at Jagraon during the last quarter.

The total number of OPD patients included 10,361 cases at de-addiction centres at Civil Hospital here, 7,536 at Samrala and 1,763 at Jagraon. As many as 63 IPD patients were admitted in Ludhiana, 14 in Samrala and 13 in Jagraon.

A senior officer said, “A total of 18,257 patients were registered at outpatient opioid assisted treatment clinics till June.” The official added that the retention rate of old patients was 61.88 per cent in June. These patients included those suffering from severe mental disorder and common mental disorder as well.

The actual number of addicts could be much higher as the figures of the private de-addiction and rehabilitation centres were not included in the data.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said, “We are undertaking a sustained campaign with a focus on the identification of drug hotspots and IEC (information, education and communication) activities. All key stakeholder departments, including the police and health departments, have been roped in to curb the drug menace.”

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal said that the department was providing mental health, psychiatric and counselling services for drug addicts at various outpatient opioid assisted treatment clinics and de-addiction and rehabilitation centres.

100 villages, localities identified as drug hotspots

In a bid to make Ludhiana district drug free, the administration had launched a special drive to catch drug peddlers and identify and reform drug addicts

Under this campaign, at least 100 villages and localities in Ludhiana were identified as drug hotspots by the district administration last year

The number of cases registered under the NDPS Act, addicts’ concentration and drug related complaints were considered to mark an area as a drug hotspot

SDMs were assigned as nodal officers for their respective subdivisions to act as conduit and overall in-charge, under the campaign to identify hotspots

Zero tolerance for drugs Adopting a zero tolerance approach towards drug abuse, we have arrested 453 smugglers in 346 cases registered under the NDPS Act during the past seven months. We have recovered almost 629 kg of contraband and over 46,000 intoxicant pills and capsules during this period. Besides, the properties of habitual offenders and drug lords are being attached. — Mandeep Singh Sidhu, police commissioner

#drug menace