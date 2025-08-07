500 kg khoya, soan papdi, rasgullas seized from bus

The Health Department, Ludhiana, seized 500 kg of khoya along with large quantities of soan papdi and rasgullas from a bus near the Ludhiana bus stand. The bus, which originated in Rajasthan, was en route to deliver the milk-based products and sweets to various establishments in Ludhiana ahead of the the upcoming festival season.

Acting on a tip-off, officials from the Health Department, under the supervision of District Health Officer Amarjit Kaur, carried out the operation on Wednesday morning. The team inspected the vehicle and found products stored in conditions that raised concerns about their quality and safety for public consumption.

Dr Amarjit Kaur said: “We received credible information regarding the transportation of substandard and potentially unsafe food items from Rajasthan to Ludhiana. Our team acted swiftly and seized the entire consignment before it could be distributed for public sale during the festival season. Ensuring the health and safety of our residents is our top priority. Samples of the recovered items have been sent for laboratory analysis to determine their quality and to check for any contamination or adulteration.”