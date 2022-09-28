500 patients examined at eye check-up camp

Payal, September 27
Over 500 persons from rural localities were examined for eye ailments during an eye check-up camp organised by Mata Gurbachan Kaur Community Trust at Babarpur village.
As many as 80 patients were shortlisted for implantation of Intra Ocular Lens at Shankra Eye Hospital Ludhiana after the camp.
Sant Avtar Singh inaugurated the event and Harminder Singh Saharanmajra was the guest of honour.
