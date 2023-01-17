 500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily : The Tribune India

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

Rising drug scourge evident from heavy footfall at rehab centres

500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

A drug de-addiction centre in Ludhiana. Photo: Inderjeet Verma



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 16

Earlier famous for all good reasons and popularly known as Manchester of India, Ludhiana has now become infamous for being the hotspot of illegal drug trade.

The recent disclosure by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has further put the district under focus for being the hub of an international drugs syndicate linked to Punjab, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The NCB’s drug bust holds credence when the patient footfall at drug de-addiction centres and outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics are any indication.

Official figures compiled by the district administration, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that an average of 500 addicts visit the drug de-addiction centres on a daily basis.

The data revealed that as many as 93,870 addicts had visited only three government-run drug de-addiction centres and17,809 patients had been registered at the OOAT clinics here between April and November last.

Besides, 387 serious cases of drug abuse had been admitted to the de-addiction centres and 99 had been kept at the lone government-run rehabilitation centre in Jagraon between these eight months.

The numbers could be much higher as the figures of the private de-addiction centres were not included in the data.

Under the mental health programme, three de-addiction centres — one each at Ludhiana, Jagraon and Samrala — a rehabilitation centre at Jagraon, and 46 OOAT clinics at various places across the district were run by the government sector. Besides, 35 private de-addiction centres and five rehabilitation centres were also functioning here.

While Ludhiana’s de-addiction centre registered the maximum OPD of 64,815 drug addicts and admitted 147 serious cases between April and November last, Samrala and Jagraon logged 22,978 and 6,077 OPD patients, respectively, besides 88 each IPD registrations.

The administration has claimed that the retention rate of old patients was 62 per cent while rest 38 per cent footfall comprised fresh cases of drug abuse.

100 drug hotspots

The situation seems grim as at least 100 villages and localities in Ludhiana had been identified as drug hotspots by the administration.

The identification was done under a special drive launched to identify and reform drug addicts, besides catching peddlers at the grassroots level in a bid to make Ludhiana a drug-free district.

Sustained drive underway

A sustained drive is underway to tackle the menace of drug abuse with focus on identification of drug hotspots and undertaking information, education and communication activities with concerted efforts of key stakeholder departments. — Kaustubh Sharma, IGP, Ludhiana Range

SDMs Act as conduits

Cases registered under the NDPS Act, drug addicts’ concentration in area and complaints received were taken into consideration to mark village or area as a drug hotspot. SDMs were assigned nodal officers for their respective sub-division to act as conduit. — Amarjit Bains, ADC, Khanna

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

6 killed, 176 injured in kite flying incidents during Uttarayan festival in Gujarat

2
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

3
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

4
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

5
Punjab

Red alert in Punjab, Haryana

6
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

8
Chandigarh

Winter break in Chandigarh schools extended till January 21

9
Chandigarh

Harnaaz Sandhu fails to control tears as she takes the stage for last time as Miss Universe; watch video

10
Punjab

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock, suspends yatra for 24 hours as a mark of respect to party MP Choudhary Santokh Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

Top News

UN designates Pakistan-based LeT’s deputy leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist

UN designates Pakistan-based LeT’s deputy leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist

The UN Security Council adds 68-year-old Makki, the brother-...

Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius

Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius

At least 15 trains are delayed by one to eight hours due to ...

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur

The yatra will halt for the night at Mukerian

Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith

Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith

Dhillon, 54, a former California Republican Party Co-Chair, ...

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

The National Bureau of Statistics reports the country had 85...


Cities

View All

Encroachments back on Novelty Chowk footpaths

Encroachments back on Novelty Chowk footpaths

Civic issues galore at Tarn Taran rly station

Man kills neighbour after verbal spat turns bloody

Metalled pillars installed on Rego rly overbridge

Industry rues withdrawal of application by govt

7 more held for attack on doctor

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost PU VC his job

‘Graft’, face-off with Senators cost Panjab University Vice-Chancellor his job

Chandigarh Mayoral Poll: Keen contest on cards today as Congress to abstain, SAD undecided

Woman feeding stray dog hurt in hit-&-run in Chandigarh

Two stab, rob food delivery boy of mobile, Rs 8K cash in Balongi

Reprieve expected from fog till January 21 in Chandigarh

Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius

Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius

House adjourned as AAP protests L-G’s ‘refusal’ to teachers’ overseas training

Mayoral poll on January 24

Woman hurt in celebratory firing, 1 held

Latifpura oustees block road, rail traffic for 4 hours in Jalandhar

Latifpura oustees block road, rail traffic for 4 hours in Jalandhar

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur

Residents of Nawanshahr to gherao power plant on January 24

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pays surprise visit to Kapurthala jail

Rahul Gandhi gets warm welcome as yatra enters Hoshiarpur

Eight arrested for creating ruckus at Civil Hospital

Eight arrested for creating ruckus at Civil Hospital

Ludhiana: 4 trains diverted, six cancelled due to farmer's protest

2 held with 70 spools of deadly string

20-yr-old girl seriously hurt by kite string

3 booked for abetting suicide

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

BJP workers protest allocation of key party posts to 17 ex-Congress men in in Patiala

National Lok Adalat to be held on February 11 in Patiala district

Patiala MC to take up key works at last House meet

Punjabi University, Patiala, alumni meet