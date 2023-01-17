500 visit drug de-addiction, OOAT centres in Ludhiana district daily

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, January 16

Earlier famous for all good reasons and popularly known as Manchester of India, Ludhiana has now become infamous for being the hotspot of illegal drug trade.

The recent disclosure by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has further put the district under focus for being the hub of an international drugs syndicate linked to Punjab, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The NCB’s drug bust holds credence when the patient footfall at drug de-addiction centres and outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics are any indication.

Official figures compiled by the district administration, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that an average of 500 addicts visit the drug de-addiction centres on a daily basis.

The data revealed that as many as 93,870 addicts had visited only three government-run drug de-addiction centres and17,809 patients had been registered at the OOAT clinics here between April and November last.

Besides, 387 serious cases of drug abuse had been admitted to the de-addiction centres and 99 had been kept at the lone government-run rehabilitation centre in Jagraon between these eight months.

The numbers could be much higher as the figures of the private de-addiction centres were not included in the data.

Under the mental health programme, three de-addiction centres — one each at Ludhiana, Jagraon and Samrala — a rehabilitation centre at Jagraon, and 46 OOAT clinics at various places across the district were run by the government sector. Besides, 35 private de-addiction centres and five rehabilitation centres were also functioning here.

While Ludhiana’s de-addiction centre registered the maximum OPD of 64,815 drug addicts and admitted 147 serious cases between April and November last, Samrala and Jagraon logged 22,978 and 6,077 OPD patients, respectively, besides 88 each IPD registrations.

The administration has claimed that the retention rate of old patients was 62 per cent while rest 38 per cent footfall comprised fresh cases of drug abuse.

100 drug hotspots

The situation seems grim as at least 100 villages and localities in Ludhiana had been identified as drug hotspots by the administration.

The identification was done under a special drive launched to identify and reform drug addicts, besides catching peddlers at the grassroots level in a bid to make Ludhiana a drug-free district.