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Home / Ludhiana / 506 kids missing from Ludhiana since 2020, reveals RTI info

506 kids missing from Ludhiana since 2020, reveals RTI info

294 of the missing found; 58 of 62 abducted traced

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:08 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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As many as 506 children went missing and 62 were kidnapped in Ludhiana since 2020 while 294 missing and 58 abducted children were recovered by the police. As many as 212 missing and four kidnapped children are still to be traced. It has been revealed in the RTI on the application of activist Rohit Sabharwal.

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As per the RTI reply by the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate, 62 children were kidnapped since 2020 till date, of which 58 were recovered while four were yet to be traced.

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The activist said according to information given by the RTI cell of the Ludhiana police, the police could not find 41.9 per cent of the missing children in the six-and-a-half years while the police acted smart and 94 per cent kidnapped children were already recovered.

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The RTI activist had obtained reports from 2020 to 2026, which state that the highest number of 149 children went missing in 2025, of them, 120 were found and 29 remain untraced. In 2024, 74 children went missing, of them 35 remained untraced by the police.

In 2023, 52 children gone missing and 38 remain missing. In 2022, 69 children went missing, of them 24 are still missing. Meanwhile, in 2021, 81 children went missing, of them 33 are still missing. In 2020, a total of 52 children went missing, of them 28 remain unaccounted for by police.

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The Chairperson of Punjab State Commission for Women had earlier sought a report from the Ludhiana police about the 11 missing girls in May. Though the police had already submitted a report but the panel had asked for a revised report. Of the 11 girls, four were already recovered and a probe found that the girls were not abducted rather, they left their houses on their own.

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