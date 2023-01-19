50K water supply and sewerage connections illegal in Ludhiana: Civic body

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 18

As it is suspected that water supply and sewerage connections of around 50,000 properties are illegal in the city, the Municipal Corporation is planning to launch a drive against violators. MC Commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal has appealed to the public to get the illegal connections regularised or face action.

According to Municipal Corporation records, there are 4.35 lakh properties in the city, out of which around 60,000 are vacant plots, parks etc. Of the remaining 3.75 properties, water supply and sewerage connections of around 3.25 properties are registered with the Municipal Corporation.

An official said it is suspected that the connections of the remaining 50,000 properties are illegal.

The MC chief said the civic body would soon launch a drive to catch defaulters across the city and hefty penalties would be imposed on them. The Municipal Corporation would also snap the water and sewer connections of the violators, if they failed to get them regularised, she added.

Dr Aggarwal issued directions regarding the same to officials concerned of the Municipal Corporation during a meeting held at the MC’s Zone A office on Wednesday.

Superintending Engineer (SE) of Operations and Maintenance (O and M) cell, Ravinder Garg, said residents could get the connections regularised by visiting MC offices or consulting the junior engineers (JE) and sub-divisional officers (SDO) concerned of their respective areas. The residents can also apply for connections online at mcludhiana.gov.in.

In case of queries, residents can also contact the executive engineers concerned of their areas. The Executive Engineers include Pardeep Saluja for Zone A (97800-39407), Ranbir Singh for Zone B and C (97800-39477), and Ekjot Singh for Zone D (97800-13004).