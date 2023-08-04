51 Aam Aadmi Clinics treat 5.68 lakh patients in district

Tribune News Service

Over 5.68 lakh patients had been treated while diagnostic tests have been conducted on over 74,000 persons at 51 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the district during less than one year of their operations, the government has confirmed.

Scripting history We are scripting a new history by serving the ailing humanity through the Aam Aadmi clinics, which are part of our commitment and promise to provide free health and clinical services to the needy at their doorsteps. – Dr Balbir Singh, Health Minister

With a record footfall of patients, Ludhiana has been among the top performing districts in the state in terms of patients treated and diagnostic tests conducted on the ailing people since August 15 last, official figures have revealed.

Providing best services We are proud that Ludhiana district is among leaders in the state in examining patients at the Aam Aadmi clinics. It is the result of the best services provided by our expert doctors and paramedical staff. – Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal, Civil Surgeon

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur Sohal told The Tribune here on Thursday that a clinic near Chand Cinema here had logged the maximum 53,899 OPD patients with an average of 193 daily OPD.

While another clinic in Dhandari Kalan had stood second with 52,978 OPD patients at an average of 190 patients daily, the clinic in Khanna had secured the third position with 52,823 OPD patients at an average of 189 daily treatments.

She said nine clinics had been opened in Ludhiana by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the first phase, at a state-level function held here, on August 15, 2022, another 37 clinics had been set up in the district in the second phase and five more clinics had been made operational here in the third phase.

The Civil Surgeon said 24 new clinics were being set up in various parts of the district, which would be opened by August 15, with which the total count of the clinics in Ludhiana will touch 75.

According to the official data, compiled by the Health Department, 30,031 patients had been treated at the clinic in Jagraon during the past one year, followed by 31,854 at Metro Road clinic, 24,211 at Raikot, 18,537 at Focal Point, Phase V, and 11,149 at Transport Nagar, 36,836 at Suffian Chowk. All these clinics were opened in the first phase.

Among other clinics opened in the second phase, the one in Khanna had treated 4,668 patients, Andlu 3,072, Kalakh 2,318, Mansoora 5,043, Bassian 3,523, Bhanohar 3,335, Boparai Kalan 6,616, Lohatbadhi 3,818, Mullanpur 4,158, Chowkiman 3,218, Kaunke Kalan 5,377, Manuke 5,472, Dalla Badla 5,635, Isru 4,937, Mehdoodan 4,194, Rauni 6,420, Utalon 4,502, Ghwadi 3,822, Slarh 4,630, Katani Kalan 5,414, Ladowal 7,738, Rampur 7,042, Sabadi Kalan 3,964, Urain 3,730, Talwandi Kalan 5,505, Salem Tabri 17,746, Shivpuri 9,816, Pratap Nagar Tibba Road 14,069, Bhagwan Nagar 6,752, Dholewal 6,467, Dashmesh Nagar 7,781, Kot Mangal Singh 13,569, Abdullapur Bati 8,593, Model Town 11,988, Hambran 5,641, Sarabha Nagar 1,846, and Sunet had logged 1,456 OPD patients.

Opened in the third phase, the Sherpur clinic had treated 2,427 patients so far, New Kuldeep Nagar 10,660, Old Age Home 10,643, Ishar Singh Nagar 1,990, and Millerganj clinic had registered 6,478 OPD patients.

These clinics provide 98 types of general medicines and 41 different diagnostic tests to the ailing people visiting on a daily basis.

Fulfilling a much-awaited pre-poll promise to provide free and quality healthcare services to the people of the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had on August 15 dedicated the first batch of 75 Aam Aadmi clinics from Ludhiana. The second lot of 25 such clinics was opened in different parts of the state later.

Setting in motion the first step towards what was touted as revolutionising primary health care facilities in Punjab, the CM had said the Aam Aadmi government has dedicated these clinics to people to ensure that they have access to quality healthcare services, without paying a single penny.

Every Aam Aadmi clinic has a staff of four-five persons, including an MBBS doctor, a lab technician and a nurse, to diagnose and treat the patients.

Mann had expressed hope that 90 per cent of the patients would get treated from these clinics only, thereby reducing the burden on hospitals. He said only serious patients with major ailments would be further referred to hospitals.

