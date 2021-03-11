51 test +ve, one dies of Covid in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 8

Fiftyone persons tested positive for Covid while one person lost his life due to the disease in the district on Tuesday.

A total of 1,12,829 persons have tested positive in the district and 3,008 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Tuesday, there were 246 active cases, of which 232 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while 14 are admitted to private hospitals.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.12 per cent. Till date, a total of 38,41,395 samples have been taken, of which 37,13,453 were found negative.

Samples of 3,573 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.