52-yr-old hit by vehicle, dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 13

A 52-year-old man lost his life after he was hit by a speeding vehicle at Bal Singh Nagar here. The victim has been identified as Suresh Kumar of Bal Singh Nagar.

Rohit Gulati, nephew of the victim, told the police that his uncle Suresh Kumar was crossing the road on Saturday night when an unidentified speeding vehicle hit him. His uncle received multiple injuries and died on the spot.

A case has been registered.