52-yr-old man found murdered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 4

A man was found murdered in Baliewal village in the district. On seeing the half-naked body of the victim, which had injuries on the head and face, residents informed the police.

Kanwaljit Singh, a resident of Balliewal village, said as he was going to his fields on the night of October 2, he saw the lifeless body of an unidentified man near the road. The body showed clear signs of having suffered severe head and facial injuries, suggesting that he had been brutally killed by unidentified person(s).

SI Gagandeep Singh said the deceased had been identified as Salesh Kumar (52), also known as Shelly, who hailed from Surjit Colony on Rahon Road in Ludhiana. According to the victim’s family members, Salesh worked as a financier and they reported that he had gone to collect money from someone.

The police were checking the CCTV footage from the vicinity and scrutinising call records of the victim as part of their investigation.

Meanwhile, a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Koom Kalan police station against the unidentified killer. The police said they were pursuing leads to apprehend the suspect.